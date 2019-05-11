Alma Monshibaghan wins PSA medal at NYC Manhattan Exhibition

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Alma Monshibaghan has won the bronze award of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) at the NYC Manhattan Exhibition, the organizers have recently announced.

She received the award in the Open Color category for her single photo titled “Mausoleum”, which depicts an Afghan woman clad in a burqa reading the Quran on a grave.

PSA gold award in this category went to Marcel Egger from Austria for “Sandstorm”, while Kai Lon Tang from Macau won the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) gold award for “Beauty in the Fog”. Kai also was honored with the FIAP Blue Badge.

In the Open Monochrome section, FIAP gold award was presented to American photographer Jie Fischer for “Zebra Crossing the River”, and Suk Han Chan from Hong Kong received the PSA gold award for “Walking on Sand”.

A selection of the entries and winning photos will be showcased in an exhibition at the Gallery MC from September 25 to October 2.

Photo: “Mausoleum” by Iranian photographer Alma Monshibaghan won the PSA bronze award at the NYC Manhattan Exhibition.

MMS/YAW