Mohammad Fahimi on panel of Krakow Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Fahimi has been selected for the jury of the short film competition at the 59th Krakow Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

Fahimi is in charge of the International Department of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society and the artistic director of the Tehran International Short Film Festival.

Zbigniew Czapla from Poland, Alexei Medvedev from Russia and Sari Volanen from Finland are the other members of the jury, which is headed by Polish filmmaker Jacek Petrycki.

In addition, two films from Iran will be competing in the festival this year.

“A House for You”, a documentary by Mehdi Bakhshi Moqaddam, and “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi will be competing in the festival.

“A House for You” tells the story of Davud who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and his dream is to build a house for his beloved wife.

“Dissect” is about a conflict between school students that ends with a tragedy.

The Krakow Film Festival will be running in the Polish city from May 26 to June 2.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Fahimi.

RM/MMS/YAW

