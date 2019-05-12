Mihrab rugs on show in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Carpet Museum of Iran is hosting an exhibition of handwoven rugs, which have been specifically woven for covering Mihrabs.

Mihrab is a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that points out the qibla; the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca and hence the direction that Muslims should face when praying.

The exhibit opened to the public on Saturday and will be running through June 7, CHTN reported.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

