Tehran, Havana call for closer ties in all fields

TEHRAN – Iran and Cuba on Monday underlined the importance of resistance against the U.S. pressure and called for improvement of bilateral relations in all fields, IRNA reported.

Iran and Cuba should expand their cooperation in all fields, said Mohammad Reza Mansouri, head of the Iran-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Mansouri made the remarks in a meeting with Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega.

The Iranian lawmaker further called for expansion of economic ties with Cuba, saying Tehran has the desire to promote the level of economic cooperation with Havana.

The Cuban envoy, for his part, said his country welcomes Iran’s investment in various economic projects in Cuba.

Improvement of cooperation between Iran and Cuba is necessary in the current situation in which the U.S. is tightening up its pressure campaign on Tehran and Havana, he remarked.

The ambassador also expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and government in face of U.S. sanctions and said for sure, the Islamic Republic will resist the imperialist power’s pressure and will emerge victorious.

