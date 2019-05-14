Iran supports marine startups

TEHRAN -- The vice presidency for science and technology supports marine startups, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The vice presidency held several meetings attended by selected startups at the Marine Propulsion Startup event and the investors, the secretary of the event Mohsen Naderi said.

The first Marine Propulsion Startup was held on the sidelines of the 2nd Marine Propulsion, which was held on February 25, 2019.

Some fields like smart marine propulsion, smart ports and smart propulsion system used for naval ships seems more attractive for the investors, he said.

Such startup events are great steps toward entrepreneurship and job creation nationwide, he said.

As Startup Wharf, the first Accelerator specific to the Marine sector, wrote on its website, marine was dubbed by TechCrunch as the hidden Trillion Dollar sector, with huge opportunities to improve and disrupt the current business models with digital technologies.

