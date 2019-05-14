U.S. waging psychological war on Iran: top MP

TEHRAN – A top lawmaker believes that the United States has waged a psychological war against the Islamic Republic.

“The U.S. scenario is aimed at maximum tension with Iran, but with no military strike,” Alireza Rahimi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, said in an interview with the Iran Press published on Tuesday.

“The main objective of the United States is to wage a psychological war against Tehran.”

Pointing to Washington’s ill-considered and hasty withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the senior MP said there is plenty of internal opposition to U.S. abrogation of the deal, with many U.S. politicians opposing the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the accord.

On May 8 Iran announced it would suspend part of its obligations under the JCPOA in retaliation for the U.S. exit from the nuclear agreement and a failure by the EU to redress the effects of sanctions on the Iranian people. Iran said the EU has just 60 days to sit for negotiations to put the JCPOA on its right track otherwise it will take the next steps.

The measure by Iran took place exactly a year after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the multilateral accord and ordered sanctions on Iran.

