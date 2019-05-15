Iran has stopped implementing parts of JCPOA: source

TEHRAN – An informed source at the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) tells the Tehran Times that Iran has stopped implementing some parts of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It came a week after the SNSC announced: “The Islamic Republic of Iran upholds its rights under articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA and will stop implementing some parts of its obligation under the JCPOA from today, May 8, 2019, in line with protecting the Iranian people’s security and national interests.”

Iran also gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran’s interests were protected under the agreement. Otherwise, Tehran is ready to take further steps towards leaving the nuclear deal, President Rouhani said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, further said that Iran has stopped complying with the limitations on its stockpiles of enriched uranium and production of heavy water in the Arak nuclear site which were emphasized in the 60-day ultimatum last week.

In order to raise public awareness about the measures, there will be programs in the coming days for some journalists to visit Natanz and Arak nuclear sites, which will be announced soon, the source added.