Iran, Czech Republic to explore ways of expanding economic ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Czech Republic are going to explore ways of expanding mutual trade, Shada reported. The decision was announced in the opening ceremony of Iran-Czech Republic Joint Economic Committee which was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The event was attended by a handful of senior officials from both sides including Deputy Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ali-Mohammad Mousavi and Eduard Muricky, the Czech deputy minister of industry and trade.

As reported, in the meeting the two sides discussed future cooperation in a variety of areas including banking, investment, industry, mining, and health.

Speaking in the event, Mousavi who is also the head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI), emphasized the necessity of improving the level of bilateral trade between the two counties, noting “In this regard, strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' private sectors in the fields of industry and services is of outmost importance.”

He stated that the Iran-Czech Joint Economic Committee would be an important basis for future cooperation between the two countries, adding "Important issues, including banking, investment, industry, mining, trade and healthcare will be discussed and hopefully agreed upon in the meetings of this committee.”

Muricky for his part highlighted the good political and economic relations and cooperation between the two countries and called for further expansion of economic ties.

“There are many companies mainly in the energy sector which are eager for cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

EF/MA