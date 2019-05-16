Iran seize two medals at World Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mahla Momenzadeh and Armin Hadipour Seighalani claimed two medals on the opening day of the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester, England on Thursday.

Momenzadeh lost to title-holder Sim Jae-young from South Korea 11-6 in the women's under-46kg final match.

She defeated Kazakhstan’s Ainur Uashpay (21-1), British Jordyn Smith (17-7), Russian Galina Medvedeva (23-3), Croatian Lena Stojkovic (30-20) and Chinese Tan Xueqin (11-9) on her way to the final.

Earlier on the day, Hadipour won a bronze medal at the men's under-54kg after losing to Russia's Georgy Popov 14-4 in semifinals.

Popov will face Bae Jun-seo from South Korea in the final match.

Around 975 athletes from 150 countries and one refugee team under World Taekwondo’s flag are competing in 16 weight categories (eight men, eight women) over five action-packed days at the Manchester Arena.