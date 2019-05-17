Younger generations must be trusted, cleric says

TEHRAN – Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard, the interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran, says the younger generations must be trusted in order to boost development and achieve a stronger economy.

Addressing worshippers on Friday, Aboutorabi Fard pointed to remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on trusting the “talented, innovative and motivated youth and individuals” in different sectors, saying this is the key in order to achieve sustainable development, Mehr reported.

“Should we follow such instructions, soon we will overcome our economic, social and cultural issues,” he stressed.

Back in February, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a statement entitled the Second Phase of Islamic Revolution on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 revolution.

Ayatollah Aboutorabi-Fard referred to the Leader’s statement, saying it is a roadmap for solidifying the Islamic Revolution to reach an Islamic civilization.

MH/