Iran seeks to screen films from Varesh festival in ECO member states

TEHRAN – Iran is seeking to screen a selection of films acclaimed at the Varesh International Film Festival in all member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

“The ECO has established an office in the festival headquarters in the northern Iranian town of Babol, and we have begun negotiations to screen a selection of films from the festival in all ECO member states,” director of the festival Mehdi Qorbanpur said in a ceremony held in Babol on Thursday to show appreciation to the organizers of the event.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are the members of the ECO.

“Takleef: The Day of Duty” by Ali Farahani from Iran was selected as best film at the 9th edition of the short film festival, which was held in northern Iranian towns of Sari, Babol and Ramsar from April 29 to May 3.

In the fiction section, “The Crying of Tanbur” by Tajik director Anisa Sabiri won the award for best film and “Faith” by Russian filmmaker Tatiana Fedorovskaya received the special jury award.

Russian director Roman Sokolov’s “The Theory of Sunset, Navajo Song” won the award for best animation.

The organizers reviewed movies by a number Azerbaijani filmmakers in a special section by screening a lineup of eight movies, including “Chovkan” by Rafig Guliyev, “Heritage” by Fariz Ahmedov and “Baku in the Mirror of Time” by Natalia Zavoznenko.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Ali Farahani’s short drama “Takleef: The Day of Duty”, which was named best film at the 9th Varesh International Film Festival.



