Yahya Golmohammadi named Iran U23 football coach: official

TEHRAN – Yahya Golmohammadi has been named as Iran U-23 football team head coach, Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), announced that.

Golmohammadi made history this season, sending Padideh to the 2020 AFC Champions League for the first time.

Now, Taj says he has reached an agreement with Golmohammadi to part ways with Padideh to take charge of Iran U23 football team.

Golmohammadi will replace Zlatko Kranjcar who was fired as head coach of Iran U23 football team in early May after one year in charge.

The Persians earned a spot in the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 Final in late March under coaching of the 62-year-old Croat but the Iranian officials are not satisfied with the way Iran qualified for the tournament.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The competition will be the fourth edition of the AFC U23 Championship, the biennial international age-restricted football championship organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the men's under-23 national teams of Asia. The tournament will be held from Jan. 8 to 26, 2020 in Thailand.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran, a powerhouse of the Asian football, have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.