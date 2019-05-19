Iran calls for exploiting private sectors' capacities in trade with Czech Republic

TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Modoudi, the acting head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), called for using the potentials of the Iranian and Czech private companies for expanding mutual trade, the portal of TPO reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Eduard Muricky, the Czech deputy minister of industry and trade, in Tehran on Saturday.

Speaking in the meeting, Modoudi mentioned the monetary and banking problems that the U.S. sanctions have created in the way of Iran’s trade with Europe, saying “Although the U.S. has unilaterally left the JCPOA (the official name for the multilateral nuclear deal), Iran adheres with the deal however the European trade partners of Iran are still suffering the consequences of Trump’s decision.”

The official pointed to the potent areas for investment in Iran including agriculture, food, oil and petrochemicals projects, saying “Iran is still a golden opportunity for European investors.”

Modoudi further called for exploiting the significant capacity of the two country’s private sectors and noted “We are ready for cooperation in the form of expert work groups or at macro levels to explore new mechanisms for expanding the mutual trade.”

Muricky for his part expressed satisfaction with his visit to Iran adding, "Good negotiations have been made with Iranian sides, and considering Iran’s positive attitude, I am optimistic about finding a way to keep business ongoing, because Iran has a large economy with great capacities and facilities."

“The exports of some Iranian goods to Czech Republic, including in the agricultural field, are of great importance,” he added.

EF/MA