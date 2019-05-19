Saudis, other Arab states okay U.S. troop deployment in Persian Gulf: report

(Press TV) - Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab states reportedly gave the green light to the U.S. deploying its troops and warships to the region to counter what they claim “imminent threat” from Tehran.

The announcement came Wednesday through the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, citing unnamed senior diplomatic sources.

The deployment of its aircraft carrier strike group was agreed “on the basis of bilateral deals between the U.S. and Arab countries of the Persian Gulf,” it read.

Earlier in the day, several unnamed senior U.S. officials were cited as saying that President Donald Trump was not seeking a military clash with the Iran.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has called for an emergency meeting of [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) member states amid escalation of pressure against Iran by the United States.

The reports came after it was claimed the White House planned to send more than 120,000 troops to the Middle East for a potential war with Iran, an allegation later denied by the U.S. president.

Trump has been at odds with the U.S. European allies but supported by the Saudis and Israelis ever since he pulled out last year of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear energy.

The U.S. president has reportedly ordered his administration to avoid a military confrontation with Iran.

