In commemoration of Parvaneh Vossough, to whom the science of pediatric oncology in Iran owes

TEHRAN -- There are not many people in the world who devote their whole life to gaining knowledge and deploying it to support and assist their fellow beings. The late Professor Parvaneh Vossough was one of such people who diminished the pains and ended the sorrows.

She had studied in the best international universities and had quit her jobs in the most creditable hospitals to come to Iran and treat cancer-stricken children, Mahak Charity Organization wrote in a press release.

Professor Vossough inaugurated the first pediatric hemato-oncology ward in Iran at Tehran’s Ali Asghar Hospital and for the same reason she is known as the founder of pediatric oncology in Iran.

Since the first day of Mahak Hospital and Rehabilitation Complex, the Pediatric Cancer Research and Hospital Center built and organized by Mahak charity, till the end of her life she worked eagerly as a volunteer to save children with cancer.

Born in 1935 in Tafresh, she joined the faculty of Medicine of University of Tehran in 1961 where she received a doctorate degree in medicine. Subsequently, she completed her specialization in Pediatric Oncology at the Medical Sciences department of University of Illinois from 1962 to 1964.

Her relationship with Mahak started from the very beginning, initially as a volunteer associate director. After her formal retirement, she became the chairperson of Mahak’s Board of Trustees and later, she assumed the additional responsibility of becoming the chief physician of Mahak hospital. Throughout her many years of service, Vossough functioned as a dedicated volunteer without ever collecting any compensation.

Professor Vossough was an active member of various medical societies, including the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP), International Network for Cancer Treatment and Research (INCTR) and Middle East Children's Cancer Alliance (MECCA). She also published more than 100 papers in different medical journals.

Vossough dedicated her life and career to those in need of her care, expertise and wisdom. She was often called the “guiding light and angel of Mahak.” To many, Vossough was a true, living saint and one of the greatest women of our time. No doubt her legacy and spirit will live forever within the walls of the organization.

Many of us may have not seen professor Vossough but our hearts are replete with love and respect toward a lady who sacrificed and worked so hard for her mission of treating cancer-stricken children.

Professor Parvaneh Vossough, M.D., one of the foremost global authorities in pediatric oncology and the chairperson of Mahak’s Board of Trustees passed away on May 19, 2013 at the age of 78.

