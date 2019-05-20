Movie ratings system seeks to foster people’s culture of cinema: official

TEHRAN – The director of the Cinema Organization of Iran said on Monday that the age-based movie ratings system has been set up to raise the culture of cinema among people.

“This system intends to raise people’s knowledge of media and helps them make a proper choice,” Hossein Entezami told the media during his first press conference after taking the helm in the highest policy-making body in cinema.

“The system will naturally set limits, and the films that are typically threating to vulnerable groups will be restricted,” he added.

However, he said that all movies must obtain the organization’s approval to screen before any assessment for rating.

The Cinema Organization of Iran introduced the new movie ratings system earlier on April 30.

A group of experts from various fields is scheduled to implement the ratings system from the beginning of this summer.

Producing series and films exclusively for the home video network gives the Iranian filmmakers more freedom from the regular governmental controls. Thus, the productions have received a warm welcome from people.

Entezami said, “The home video network is increasing its share of the market.”

He noted that the major boost for the home video network would not cause damage to Iran’s box office receipts. “However, planning officers in the organization should investigate the competitive situation.”

Entezami also said that the Cinema Organization of Iran will be having its administrative structure overhauled. Accordingly, some departments and institutions in the organization will be merged or dissolved.

Photo: Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami attends a press conference in Tehran on May 20, 2109 to brief the media about new arrangements in the organization. (Mehr/Maryam Kamyam)

MMS/YAW