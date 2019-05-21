Tehran exhibit celebrates liberation anniversary of Khorramshahr

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art is celebrating the 38th anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr by organizing a painting exhibition, which opened on Tuesday.

The exhibition named “Where Are the Modest Men” is displaying over 40 paintings by a group of young artists who attended workshops organized by the Revolution and Sacred Defense Visual Arts Association.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Revolution and Sacred Defense Visual Arts Association.

The exhibit will run until May 25 at the museum located at 74 Mozaffar St., Taleqani Ave., Felestin Sq.

Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and it was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Photo: A poster for “Where Are the Modest Men”.

