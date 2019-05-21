Border coordination has improved with Pakistan, Turkey: Iranian border commander

TEHRAN – The commander of Iran’s border police said on Monday that coordination with the border guards of Pakistan and Turkey has improved due to the expansion of relations with the two neighboring countries.

Iran is the third country, after China and Russia, in terms of the number of neighbors in the world, with a total of 8,755 kilometers of common border with its neighbors, Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei said, IRNA reported.

Rezaei added, “Given the characteristics of countering the arrogant power (an indirect reference to the U.S.), no country is facing peripheral threats as much as the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

One of the main problems that Iran was facing over the past years was on the borders with Pakistan, he said, stating since the security situation in Pakistan’s Baluchistan region was in a bad shape terrorists and criminals used this weak point to infiltrate into the region.

The commander added that Iran has no concerns over common maritime and land borders with the neighboring countries despite the threats close to the borders.

MH/PA