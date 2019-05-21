Development projects worth $1b inaugurated

TEHRAN- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani launched and inaugurated some development, service, and infrastructure projects worth 44.65 trillion rials (about $1.063 billion) in West Azarbaijan Province.

Eight water projects worth 36 trillion rials (about $857 million) were the major projects launched or inaugurated during the one-day trip of the president to the northwestern province, IRNA reported.

These development projects open a new chapter for the border province while creating direct jobs for 117,000 people and indirect jobs for 40,000 persons, as announced by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who accompanied the president during his trip.

As reported, the water projects supply drinking water for over 400,000 persons.

Silveh Dam and irrigation-drainage canals, Karam-Abad Dam and water transferring pipeline and three pumping stations, Sardasht Dam and Power plant, and Boylapoush Dam were some of the water projects that President Rouhani launched or put into operation in person or through video conference in the province.

Such projects play some significant role in sustainable development of the border provinces and promoting the living condition of their people, while preserving the environment.

