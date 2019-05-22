Hundreds gather on sculptural bridge for Ramadan meal

Large numbers of the faithful gather for a communal iftar meal served on Tehran’s Tabiat Bridge, a multilevel, sculptural pedestrian pathway, on May 21, 2019.

The banquet was organized by Tehran Municipality in close collaboration with local benefactors.

During Ramadan, Iftar, is eaten at sunset at the time of the call for evening prayer following a fasting day that begins before the sunrise.

The 270m-long walkway is a fun space to relax as it provides superb views of the north Tehran skyline against the Alborz Mountains.

