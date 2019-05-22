Ayatollah Khamenei: I had cautioned about JCPOA

TEHRAN – In a meeting with university students on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he had warned about the fate of the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Leader made the remarks in a question and answer meeting with a large number of university students and representatives of student associations.

On certain remarks which attribute the JCPOA to the Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei said he believed that the way that the JCPOA was being implemented it would face problems.

“We repeatedly reminded the president and foreign minister (about it),” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said the problems of a parliamentary system are more than a presidential system.

On a question by a student who asked for halting privatization, the Leader said in the process of privatization “great mistakes” have been made but he had “repeatedly warned about it”.

He added there are certain problems with the privatization process but it is necessary.

The Leader said certain structural problems which existed with privatization have been resolved but there are still problems in the implementation process.

On a question whether shortcomings in managing the country are related to officials or the structural system, he said there is no problem with the structural system but it should be modified.

The Leader said the “structure of the constitution is good” but structures need to be studied and rectified.

“For example,” he said, “One day we did not have Expediency Council but today we have it.”

The Leader also said sometimes there are “problems with us as officials”.

There are certain shortcomings with officials and that some officials are not competent enough in handling affairs, he regretted.

He added, “Sometimes officials make a mistake that causes rift in the society.”

The meeting with the students on Wednesday was among a series of sessions that the Leader holds with officials and cultural figures during the fasting month of Ramadan.

