What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Shaqayeq Suzankar is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Monodrama” will run until June 5 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Qasem Hajizadeh are currently on view in an exhibition at Moon Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 11 at the gallery that can be found at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.

* Saeideh Hatami, Behzad Khodai, Gilda Hashemzadeh, Nilufar Sasani and three other artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit runs until June 3 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Saeid Emdadian is on display in an exhibition at Sherveh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Nature” runs until June 3 at the gallery located at 9 Khojasteh Alley, Daemi St. off Fatemi St.

* Babak Kabud is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit named “Gerd Qabran” will run until May 28 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Mona Aqababai are currently on display in an exhibit at O Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Reading on Surface” runs until June 10 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Paintings and drawings by a group of artists, including Sudeh Sheida, Farideh Mohammadi, Asal Hemmatian, Fatemeh Rasa, Ali Fallah and Zahra Derogar, are on view in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit named “In Praise of Nature” will run until May 29 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Yasamin gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by a large number of artists, including Omid Ebrahimi, Hashem Jafari, Sahar Gudarzi and Amir Mobasher.

The exhibit entitled “Variety” will be running until May 29 at the gallery located at 70 South Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan St.

* An exhibition of drawings and videos by Nogol Mazlumi is underway at Aran Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Heroes, Gallants, the Famous” runs until June 7 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Photo

* Photos by Mohammad Ashiani, Hannaneh Heidari and Morteza Sediqifard are on display in an exhibition at the gallery of the Tehran Art University.

The exhibit titled “B” will run until May 30 at the gallery located at Balavar Alley, Enqelab Ave.

