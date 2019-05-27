White House and Black Foreign Policy!

The criticisms of the foreign policy of the Trump government have increased. The presence of people such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US National Security Advisor John Bolton have affected the process.

Many polls show that, even with economic satisfaction from the Trump in some U.S. states, criticisms of his foreign policy have raised the probability that the US president will likely be defeated in the 2020 presidential election.

The controversial results of polls conducted on Trump's popularity have been published in the United States. Some of these polls were conducted all over the United States, and since they were based on "public votes", their results can't be that much trusted. However, in some polls that were based on the US Electoral College structure, we can make a more accurate estimation of Donald Trump's condition. Business Insider has cited the NBC and Marist survey in one of its articles. The polls results indicate that in some important states such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, where Trump was able to win Hillary Clinton and thus found a way to the White House, there is no longer any chance of his re-election.

The continuation of this trend, while making the Democrats hopeful about winning the 2020 elections, could lead to in-party tensions among the Republican leaders. The Republicans are now actually in control of the White House and the Senate.

It should not be forgotten that the President of the United States has no choice but to retreat from his aggressive and brutal foreign policy to face this trend. In this regard, Trump may has to expel people like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo from the government. However, Tramp is worried about the loss of neoconservative votes in the case of Bolton's expulsion.

No doubt, the US foreign policy on foreign policy is not limited to the Trump government. This aggressive, brutal and interventionist foreign policy has led to many crises in the world. In order to reform this foreign policy, it is necessary to change US foreign policy strategies and lines. Something that did not even happen during Obama's presidency!