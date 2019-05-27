Tehran to host intl. railway exhibition in early-June

TEHRAN- Over 170 Iranian and foreign companies from Russia, Turkey, China, Italy, and Latvia are to take part in Iran’s 7th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment, dubbed RAILEXPO 2019, IRIB reported on Sunday.

According to the Iranian Railways (RAI)’s office of public relations, the exhibition will be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from June 9 to 12.

Showcasing the latest achievements and technologies of the rail industry in Iran and across the world and providing investment opportunities have been pointed out to be the most important goals of this year’s exhibition.

Among other programs, the 6th International Conference on Recent Advances in Iranian and World Railways Engineering is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The development of rail transport infrastructure is crucial for sustainable development and economic growth in any country, and Iran has been heavily focusing on expanding its railway infrastructure in recent years.

Holding such international exhibitions is aimed to set the ground for further strengthening of Iran’s regional status in rail transportation along the international corridors of North-South and East-West.

Iran has currently 13,000 kilometers of railway laid, and based on the country’s Sixth National Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2021), the railway network is due to expand to more than 16,400 kilometers.

