Reza Servati to stage “Crime and Punishment” in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Reza Servati plans to direct a stage adaptation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s novel “Crime and Punishment” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall in the near future.

Babak Hamidian, Tannaz Tabatabai, Mina Sadati, Behnaz Jafari, Payam Dehkordi and Mehdi Soltani are the main members of the cast for the play.

The play tells the story of Raskolnikov, an impoverished student tormented by his own nihilism, and the struggle between good and evil. Believing that he is above the law, he brutally murders an old woman whom he regards as “stupid, ailing, greedy and good for nothing.”

Overwhelmed afterwards by feelings of guilt and terror, Raskolnikov confesses to the crime and goes to prison. There he realizes that happiness and redemption can only be achieved through suffering.

Earlier in 2018 in Tehran, Servati staged “Body Wash” based Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries “Scenes from a Marriage”.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Reza Servati’s play “Crime and Punishment”, which will go on stage in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW

