IRGC, Welfare Organization to build over 5,000 houses for the underprivileged

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will cooperate with the Welfare Organization to construct some 5,252 housing units for those in financial distress, Vahid Qobadi Dana, Welfare Organization’s director has announced.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard,” he further stated, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The houses are under construction in provinces of Khorasan Razavi and South Khorasan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, West Azarbaijan, Kordestan, Khuzestan and Hormozgan, he added.

He went on to explain that each of those receiving the housing units will be provided with a low-interest loan amounting to 200 million rials (nearly $4,700), and the rest of the houses’ cost will be partially paid by the IRGC and the Organization.

So far, some 3,000 units are being built through the first phase of the plan, while the rest will be provided through the second phase, he concluded.

FB/MQ/MG