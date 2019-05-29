IRGC produces advanced armors protecting against tandem-charge warheads

TEHRAN – Military experts at the IRGC Ground Force have managed to produce armors capable of protecting military vehicles against missiles with tandem-charge warheads, a senior commander of the force announced.

Speaking to Tasnim in an interview published on Wednesday, General Khosro Kouhmarei, commander of the IRGC Ground Force’s Faculty of Armored Vehicles, highlighted the country’s defense preparedness and said the faculty is today manufacturing tanks by employing modern technology.

They include tanks like “Karar” whose industrial production has begun and the IRGC experts have also tested the tank, he stated.

“We have (also) created necessary protection against anti-armor missiles,” he said, adding, “We designed and produced reactive armor.”

Reactive armor is a type of vehicle armor that reacts in some way to the impact of a weapon to reduce the damage done to the vehicle being protected.

Through conducting massive research, the faculty has been able to produce armors capable of protecting against missiles with tandem-charge warheads, the commander noted.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

