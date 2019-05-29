Jalali: Iran’s cyber security power unrivaled in the region

TEHRAN – The commander of Civil Defense Organization says Iran’s preparedness to counter foreign cyber threats is unparalleled in the region.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Tuesday night, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said, “In the area of such threats, we have achieved remarkable capabilities and can easily thwart these types of attacks.”

Jalali went on to underline that some countries that are hostile to Iran, including some Persian Gulf Arab states, are actively plotting against the country to hit its cyber infrastructure.

For example, he said, the Saudi regime, by purchasing shares of one of the social networks and imposing its policy on the network, has used some “mercenary companies” against Iran.

In October 2018, General Jalali said that a series of arrangements had been made to counter the U.S. hostile strategies and its potential move to block Iran’s access to the Internet.

The official said the U.S. decision to cut off Iran’s access to the Internet would keep Washington unaware of Iran’s internal developments, adding that Tehran is nonetheless ready to counter such a possible threat.

In August 2016, Iran launched the first phase of its national data network after a gap of eleven years.

The national network offers a new internet system with higher security which officials say will be up to 60 times faster than the best speeds currently available. It is also designed to be more secure to potential cyberattacks.

