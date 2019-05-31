Iranian films praised at Spain’s Imagine India

TEHRAN – Iranian cinema was praised at the Festival Imagine India, which took place in the Spanish capital of Madrid from May 17 to 31.

Director/writer Hossein Namazi’s drama “Appendix” won the award for best script, while its stars Reza Akbarpur and Amir-Ali Danai won special mentions for their roles.

The film is about Zari, who goes to the hospital with her husband due to severe abdominal pain. Using her friend’s health card because hers has expired, Zari undergoes an appendectomy but the staff at the hospital become suspicious of her identity, miring the couple in a struggle with the health care system.

In addition, Hedyeh Tehrani received a special mention for her role in “Orange Days” by Iranian director Arash Lahuti.

The festival aims to showcase and focus attention on films coming mainly from India, but with some concessions to the other countries of the Indian Subcontinent and rest of Asia, in order to contribute to a better comprehension of Indian Culture, and to the development of more fluid relations among nations of the Indian Subcontinent and Europe.

“Daha” by Turkish director Onur Seylak was picked as best film and Ash Mayfair from Vietnam was named best director for his drama “The Third Wife”.

The award for best actor went to Indian star Renji Panicker for his role in “Bhayanakam” while his fellow artist Ritwika Pal won the award for best actress for her role in “Kia and Cosmos”.

Photo: Reza Akbarpur (L) and Amir-Ali Danai won special mentions for their roles in “Appendix” directed by Hossein Namazi.

MMS/YAW