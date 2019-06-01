Iranian envoy: S. Arabia, Israel, Egypt, and UAE have been developing missiles with long ranges

TEHRAN - Hamid Baeidinejad, Tehran’s ambassador to London, has said Iran’s missile program is not the only one in the region, IRNA reported on Friday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the ambassador said information from missile programs by certain regional countries indicates that despite the propaganda campaigns launched against Iran's missile program, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, and even the UAE have devised large-scale missile programs in collaboration with other countries for decades and produced missiles with long ranges.

He said since the Iraqi war against Iran in the 1980s, Saudi Arabia has been developing four or five missile submarines under the management of the strategic missile forces by purchasing technology of Chinese rocket, Dong Feng.

In addition to short-range missiles of up to 1,000 kilometers, Saudi Arabia also has a variety of mid-range ballistic missiles, the ambassador explained.

He added that Israel has designed and implemented a large-scale missile program to support its nuclear weapons program and conventional weapons program.

The diplomat also said the concerns expressed about Iran by the U.S., Israel and their allies are because Iran's high deterrence power.

PA/PA