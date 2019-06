Tehran names new ambassador to Portugal

TEHRAN – The Foreign Ministry has named Morteza Damanpak Jami as Iran’s new ambassador to Portugal.

Damanpak Jami was proposed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and endorsed by President Hassan Rouhani, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Damanpak Jami is among the Foreign Ministry’s senior diplomats. He has served as Iran’s Permanent Representative to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) from 2006 to 2009, and as ambassador to Denmark and Ethiopia.

MH/PA