Iran, Portugal pledge to strengthen parliamentary relations

TEHRAN— In a meeting in Lisbon on Friday, Iran's Ambassador to Portugal, Morteza Damanpak Jami, and Vice-Chairman of the Iran-Portugal Friendship Group Luis Graca emphasized the importance of expanding reciprocal cooperation between the two countries' legislatures.

Damanpak Jami and Graca discussed ways for the two parliaments to support political, economic, cultural, and academic ties.

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador reported on developments in friendly ties between the Iranian and Portuguese parliaments in economic, political, cultural, and scientific fields.

Graca also criticized the United States' inhumane sanctions against Iran and hoped that the new U.S. administration would take a more optimistic and pragmatic approach to the 2015 nuclear deal and other international issues.

He also expressed hope that the Vienna talks would result in the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

In a noteworthy development in November 2020, Ambassador Damanpak Jami and the Consular Director-General of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs met and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Damanpak and the Portuguese official discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties during their meeting in Lisbon.

"In a meeting with the Consular Director-General of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we talked about the delay in the extension of the residency permit of Iranians residing in Portugal, the visa certification process and two countries’ cooperation on judicial assistance and criminals extradition," Damanpak tweeted.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a number of Iranians living abroad, especially students studying in foreign countries, who have returned to Iran are facing visa extension issues and are unable to return to those countries to continue their studies.

SA/PM