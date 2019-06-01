Two European diplomats arrested at sinful party in Tehran
TEHRAN – Two European diplomats were arrested at a mixed-gender party in Tehran in the early hours of Friday and were released after identification.
According to Tasnim news agency, a British and a Dutch diplomat were arrested in a sinful mixed-gender party and were handed to police which later released them.
The party was held in Tehran’s Velenjak neighborhood and was attended by a large number of people, Tasnim added.
