Two European diplomats arrested at sinful party in Tehran

  1. Politics
June 1, 2019

TEHRAN – Two European diplomats were arrested at a mixed-gender party in Tehran in the early hours of Friday and were released after identification.

According to Tasnim news agency, a British and a Dutch diplomat were arrested in a sinful mixed-gender party and were handed to police which later released them.

The party was held in Tehran’s Velenjak neighborhood and was attended by a large number of people, Tasnim added.

MH/PA

Tags

Leave a Comment

4 + 12 =