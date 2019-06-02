“Life Again” to compete in Shanghai festival

TEHRAN – “Life Again” by Iranian director Reza Fahimi, will go on screen at the 22nd edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival, producer Hossein Purmohammadi announced in a press release on Saturday.

Starring Golab Adineh and Mohammad Shams Langerudi, the film is about an old couple who decide to go to a nursing home but they face several obstacles.

The 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival will be held in the Chinese city from June 15 to 24.

Photo: Golab Adineh (L) and Mohammad Shams Langerudi act in a scene from Iranian director Reza Fahimi’s drama “Life Again”.

ABU/MMS/YAW