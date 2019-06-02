Ayatollah Khamenei to lead Eid-al-Fitr prayers

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead the Eid-al-Fitr prayers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, the Leader’s office has announced.

In a statement, the Leader’s office said the Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held at 8:30 am, local time, in Tehran, Mehr reported.

The exact date of Eid-al-Fitr is yet to be determined by groups responsible to monitor the appearance of the new moon’s crescent in different parts of the country as it depends on the lunar cycle but it is likely to be on Wednesday.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. This religious Eid (Muslim religious festival) is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

