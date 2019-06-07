What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Saye Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mansur Nosrat-Nezami.

The exhibit named “Painting as Faith” will run until June 19 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Reza Razm is underway at Soluk Gallery.

The exhibit named “Prometheus Highway” will run until June 18 at the gallery located at No. 1, First Alley, Takhti St. off Fereshteh St.

* A number of artists, including Atefeh Hosseini, Mitra Mobinzadeh, Jeiran Mahdavi, Shahla Saffarzadegan and Sara Sabuhi, are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 12 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.



* Paintings by Karim Eskandari are currently on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 12 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Over 100 young artists are showcasing their paintings in an exhibition at the Iranian Artists Forum.

The exhibit named “Figurative” will run until June 11 at the gallery located on Musavi St., off Taleqani Ave.



Photo

* Photos by Hesam Darvishpur are on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 12 at the gallery, which can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Multimedia

* A selection works in different media, which have previously been showcased at Sheis Gallery is on display in an exhibition at the gallery.

The exhibition titled “Museum” will run until June 12 at the gallery located Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

* An exhibition of sets of installation and photos by Babak Kazemi is underway at AG Gallery.

The exhibit named “A Camera as Big as Babak’s Studio” runs until July 12 at the gallery located at 3 Pesyan St., off Moqaddas Ardebili St., in the Zafaranieh neighborhood.



Calligraphic paintings

* A collection of calligraphic paintings by Hassan Hosseinzadeh is on display at the gallery of Ibn Sina Cultural Center.

The exhibit titled “The Silkiness of Calligraphy” will run until June 24 at the gallery located at Iran Zamin St., in the Shahrak-e Gharb neighborhood

