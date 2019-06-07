Advisor denounces US-KSA-UAE support for killing Sudanese demonstrators

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, on Thursday condemned the U.S., the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UEA) for supporting the killing of Sudanese demonstrators.

Describing Sudanese as a civilized and cultured nation, Amir Abdollahian also called for establishment of a democratically elected government in Sudan through ballot box.

He also said time has come to an end to partition Sudan.

“US-KSA-UAE intervention & their apparent support for killing civilized & culturally rich Sudanese is condemned. Backing people’s demands & establishing public vote-driven civil government are vital. Time for coercion, fratricide, foreign intervention & #Sudan cession is over,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

In the violent dispersal of a sit-in on Monday, at least 108 people were killed and more than 500 wounded, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), Al Jazeera reported.

A Sudanese military expert says a recent brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in capital Khartoum that killed scores of people was part of a Saudi-Emirati plan and launched at Riyadh’s bidding, according to Press TV.

The plan to storm a protest camp outside Sudan’s Defense Ministry in central Khartoum on June 3 had been discussed during recent visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt by Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who chairs the country’s Transitional Military Council (TMC), the expert told the Middle East Eye on condition of anonymity.

“The breaking up of the sit-in was one of the main points on the agenda that was discussed. Unless he got the green light from his regional allies he would not have been able to commit such a crime,” he said.

The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan’s membership days after the crackdown.

The AU’s Peace and Security Department said in a post on Twitter on Thursday that Sudan's participation in all AU activities would be suspended with immediate effect – “until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority,” which it described as the only way to “exit from the current crisis”.

NA/PA

