Ardebil to host chamomile harvesting festival

TEHRAN – Iran’s popular holiday destination, Fandoqlu Forest, known for flower farming and cool weather, will host its 5th National Festival of Chamomile Flowers this month.

Head of the city of Namin’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department, Manouchehr Norouzzadeh, has said that the ‘National Festival of Chamomile Flowers’ will be held in Fandoqlu Forest tourism hub, northwestern Ardebil province, Mehr reported.

The event is aimed to introduce Namin’s investment opportunities, traditions, local rituals and handicrafts, the official said.

Presenting tourism capacities of the region especially Fandoqlu Forest tourism hub, developing tourism facilities in Namin resort areas, showcasing high capability of this province in the field of medicinal-pharmaceutical herbs have been cited as the other aims behind launching this festival, he emphasized.

Fandoqlu is located 10 kilometers from Namin. The forest is sprawled in Ardebil and Gilan provinces and it attracts many domestic and foreign visitors every year. Adjacent to the forest are expansive mayweed fields, which host a mayweed festival every spring.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

