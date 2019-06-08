“IRock” to compete in Italian theater festival

TEHRAN – “IRock”, the latest production of Mashhad Musical Theater, will be competing in the TACT Festival, the youth theater festival running in the Italian city of Trieste opening tomorrow.

The play by director Mohammad Niazi and producer Masud Hokmabadi will go on stage at the Slovenian Stable Theater on June 11, the organizers have announced.

“IRock" represents a new form of theater that combines theater and visual arts. It is the story of a radio reporter and a competition in a train station so that he can find his old lover.

The play was staged in Tehran and Mashhad, two major cities of Iran, and has enjoyed considerable public success.

Sahand Kheirabadi has written the play and Maral Farjad, Mahmud Karimi, Puya Ghazi, and Erfan Zaferanieh are among the main members of the troupe.

100 artists from 10 different countries will be performing on stage at the festival running until June 15.

Several workshops have also been arranged on the margins of the event.

Photo: A scene from “IRock” by director Mohammad Niazi (IRNA).

RM/YAW