Tehran hosts Shahnameh National Photo Festival

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photos from the 2nd Shahnameh National Photo Festival is currently underway at Tehran’s Eshraq Cultural Center.

Over 35 selected photos are on display in the exhibition with the motto of “Iran a Gallery for Shahnameh”.

The exhibition was previously held in the Iranian cities of Mashhad, Gorgan, Qazvin and Rasht.

The festival, which is organized every two years by the Association of Shahnameh Reciters and the Association of Shahnameh Researchers, intends to focus on the representation of Persian poet Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh in people’s lives.

The exhibition which opened Saturday will run until June 14 at the center located opposite the Farhangsara subway station, Jashnvareh St.

Photo: A poster for the photo exhibition of the 2nd Shahnameh National Photo Festival in Tehran’s Eshraq Cultural Center.

ABU/YAW