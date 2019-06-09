‘Iran among 8 advanced countries in railway signaling technology’

TEHRAN - The head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) announced that Iran is currently among top eight countries regarding the technology of railway signaling systems, IRIB reported.

“Currently, two advanced railway signaling systems have been created inside the country, which marks Iran as one of the eight advanced countries with this technology,” Saied Rasouli said.

The official made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 7th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries & Equipment of Iran (Iran Rail Expo 2019) which kicked off on Sunday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

He also mentioned the production of rail segments in the country (in a project called National Rail) saying the production of national rail is also underway.

Attended by domestic and foreign exhibitors from various countries, Iran Rail Expo is one of the region’s main events in the rail industry.

The four-day exhibition covers various areas in the industry including passenger and freight trains and wagons, generator wagons, electric locomotives and diesel engines, rail transport companies, after-sales service providers, repair and insurance services and etc.

