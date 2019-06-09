Ganjzadeh wins gold at Karate 1-Premier League

  1. Sports
June 9, 2019

TEHRAN – Sajad Ganjzadeh claimed a gold medal at the WKF Karate 1-Premier League in Shanghai, China on Sunday.

Ganjzadeh defeated his countryman Saleh Abazari in the final match of Male Kumite +84kg by “Hantei” or decision.

In Male Kumite -67kg, Andres Madera of Venezuela defeated Seyed Ali Karimi of Iran by accumulation of sanctions.

Bahman Askari also won Iran’s third silver after losing to Dastonbek Otabolaev from Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75kg.

Earlier on the day, Majid Hassannia defeated Brazilian Douglas Brose in the Male Kumite -60 Kg to win a bronze medal.

In the Male Kumite -84kg, Mehdi Khodabakhshi defeated his countryman Zabihollah Poorshab 5-0 and claimed a bronze medal.

Taravat Khaksar also seized a bronze medal in the Female Kumite -55kg, beating her Italian rival Lorena Busa 3-0.

And Hamideh Abbasali defeated Italian Clio Ferracuti 3-2 in the Female Kumite +68kg and won a bronze medal.

Iran claimed one gold, three silver and four bronze in the competition.

The competition brought 543 karate fighters from 76 countries together in Shanghai, China.

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

9 + 7 =