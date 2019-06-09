Ganjzadeh wins gold at Karate 1-Premier League

TEHRAN – Sajad Ganjzadeh claimed a gold medal at the WKF Karate 1-Premier League in Shanghai, China on Sunday.

Ganjzadeh defeated his countryman Saleh Abazari in the final match of Male Kumite +84kg by “Hantei” or decision.

In Male Kumite -67kg, Andres Madera of Venezuela defeated Seyed Ali Karimi of Iran by accumulation of sanctions.

Bahman Askari also won Iran’s third silver after losing to Dastonbek Otabolaev from Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75kg.

Earlier on the day, Majid Hassannia defeated Brazilian Douglas Brose in the Male Kumite -60 Kg to win a bronze medal.

In the Male Kumite -84kg, Mehdi Khodabakhshi defeated his countryman Zabihollah Poorshab 5-0 and claimed a bronze medal.

Taravat Khaksar also seized a bronze medal in the Female Kumite -55kg, beating her Italian rival Lorena Busa 3-0.

And Hamideh Abbasali defeated Italian Clio Ferracuti 3-2 in the Female Kumite +68kg and won a bronze medal.

Iran claimed one gold, three silver and four bronze in the competition.

The competition brought 543 karate fighters from 76 countries together in Shanghai, China.