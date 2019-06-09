Rouhani, Erdogan highlight importance of ties

TEHRAN – In a phone conversation on Saturday evening, the presidents of Iran and Turkey put an emphasis on the need to develop ties between the two great neighbors and making joint efforts to settle problems facing the region and the wider Islamic world.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan also emphasized the need to develop economic cooperation and using national currencies in trade ties.

The two presidents also expressed congratulations to each other’s nation over Eid al-Fitr.

‘Trend of relation is positive and growing’

Rouhani described the trend of relations between Iran and Turkey in different fields as “positive” and “growing”, stressing the resolve of both sides to further deepen relations, the president.ir reported.

“Development of relations and cooperation between Iran and Turkey, as two powerful influential countries in the world of Islam, is important for stability and security of the region,” Rouhani remarked.

Rouhani went on to express regret over the continued bloodshed in countries such as Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan, saying, “Together, Iran and Turkey can cooperate with other friendly and brotherly countries to put an end to this regretful process and resolve the issues of the region and the world of Islam.”

‘Strong Iran-Turkey ties will benefit the region’

Erdogan also said, “As two brotherly and friendly countries, the cementing of relations between Iran and Turkey can be beneficial for both nations and the region”.

The Turkish president also stressed the importance of working harder to develop relations and cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in different fields, especially trade and economy.

Erdogan added, “Iran and Turkey can play a greater role in combatting terrorism and help establish regional stability and security by deepening their interaction and cooperation.”

The Turkish leader also deplored the unilateral and unjust U.S. sanctions against the Iranian nation, saying, “We will never accept these cruel sanctions, and we are looking for development of our friendship and cooperation with Iran.”

At a meeting on the sidelines of the general assembly of Asian parliaments on November 29, 218, the speakers of the parliaments of Iran and Turkey stressed the need to increase trade ties to $30 billion.

During that meeting, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani noted that the U.S. approach to using dollar as a cold weapon against regional countries has made them think about using their national currencies in their transactions.

By the end of 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $10.8 billion. Turkish exports to Iran in that year amounted to $ 3.3 billion, imports - $ 7.5 billion. However, in January 2019, bilateral trade fell by 21 percent year on year to hit 2.866 million dollars.

Turkey mainly exports boilers, cars, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, as well as synthetic and artificial staple fibers to Iran. Turkish imports from Iran mainly includes fuel, mineral oils, bituminous materials, mineral wax, plastic products, tin and products from it.

Turkey and Iran reached an agreement on switching to settlements in national currencies in 2018.

SP/PA