Iran unveils new air defense missile system

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran’s Defense Ministry on Sunday unveiled a sophisticated air defense system capable of hitting several targets with homegrown “Sayyad-3” missiles.

In a ceremony in Tehran, Defense Minister Amir Hatami unveiled the homegrown air defense system, dubbed “Khordad 15th”.

Developed by the Defense Ministry’s experts, it was formally delivered to the Air Defense Force of the Army.

In comments at the event, General Hatami said the new air defense system has been paired with the Sayyad-3 long-range missiles and is capable of detecting various targets, including warplanes and intruding drones, within a range of 150 kilometers and tracking them at a range of 120 kilometers.

According to the minister, the system can also detect stealth targets within a range of 85 kilometers and hit them in a range of 45 kilometers.

It is capable of intercepting 6 targets simultaneously, the minister said, adding that its ease of mobility would allow servicemen to prepare the air defense system for engagement in less than 5 minutes.

The general said that the air defense system is equipped with a phased array radar and independent launch pads and can effectively take action against various aerial targets, such as reconnaissance aircraft, bombers and tactical warplanes.

The minister went on to say that the Khordad 15th can be operated for shooting down targets at a maximum height of 27 kilometers and within a range of 75 kilometers.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

