Deal of century backfired after Quds day, Larijani says

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The speaker of Iran’s Parliament lauded the country’s people for their massive presence in the pro-Palestine demonstrations on the International Quds Day that turned the so-called deal of the century into a declaration of Israel’s lack of identity.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Ali Larijani praised the Iranian nation for their “strong and smart” presence in the Quds Day rallies and standing against the “evil sedition” that the U.S. and the Zionist regime have masterminded to decide the fate of the Palestinian nation.

He said the widespread voices of support for Palestinians in the Quds Day demonstrations turned the “fake great deal of century” into an evidence that the Zionist regime of Israel has no identity.

Larijani reiterated Iran’s proposed solution to the conflicts in Palestine, stressing the need for a referendum including all Muslim, Christian and Jewish Palestinians, and the return of displaced Palestinian people to their homeland.

The parliament speaker also emphasized that a Palestinian government formed by majority vote should make a decision about the Jewish people settling in the Palestinian territories.