U.S. illusions: from a pretended crisis to a pretended victory

TEHRAN - The top U.S. military commander in the Middle East General Frank McKenzie said on Thursday that Iran drew back from an apparent attack against U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf region, while it does not precisely mean that the threat is diminished.

This is while, British Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, a deputy commander with the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition, the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, said before that there has been no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria.

The top British general comment was at cross purposes with the White House and the Pentagon’s assertions used to justify that Iran is building up a military in the region, yet it is noteworthy that the comment was too harsh for the U.S that reprimanded him.

To put it more precisely, U.S. which directs military presence in the Middle East to Iran’s aggression, is only a plan against the Islamic Republic of Iran pretending that there will be a crisis or dispute, however, it publicly contradicts their plea to negotiate. This is while, Trump had repeatedly claimed to be ready to obliterate Iran.

Therefore, the top U.S. military commander claims can be interpreted as a psychological warfare without any real military mobility.

Indeed, the U.S. claims to deploy 120,000 troops to the Persian Gulf, highlighting the presence of USS Abraham Lincoln in the region, military built-up in Iraq, and responding to threats from Iran, are only dimensions of the psychological warfare, and any of which have not actually been enforced.

But on the other hand, the U.S. is pretending to achieve victory with a policy of threat and pressure. The whole evidences suggest that the U.S. did not dare to take military action if had, certainly would have started so far, and on the other hand, Iran had not taken any steps toward disturbing the Middle East security, along with its preparedness to respond to the threats.

The United States also seeks to extort money from the Arab countries under the pretext of confronting Iran.

In fact, the U.S. claiming that Iran's step back and recalculate after making preparations for an apparent attack, seeks to justify the re-imposed sanctions and threats against Iran, pretending to avoid military confrontation while the world acknowledges that the U.S. is not capable of military action.

The American general's claim is a trick to hide their military disability against Iran, as U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that Iran has photoshopped images of missile launches to try and show its increased missile capabilities.

So, McKenzie’s claim is based on the three principles of pretended crisis, psychological warfare, and pretended victory, which has been designed so that to protect Trump from the internal protests and hide the failure of "threat and negotiation" policy.

Moreover, U.S. wants to wipe off global dissatisfaction, which was showed in Britain protests during his last trip to London.

The point is that the world being aware of the United States' inability to spark war against Iran, Iran's persistence in realizing its nuclear rights within the framework of implementation of Supreme National Security Council resolution, emphasis on maintaining missile power and playing an effective role in the region’s security all will put an end to the U.S. dreams and unfair policies.