Omani airline launches Muscat-Tehran route

TEHRAN - Oman’s SalamAir launched a direct flight route between Muscat and Tehran on Sunday, Tasnim reported.

SalamAir has also announced that it is going to launch another route to the southern city of Shiraz.

According to Mohsen Zarrabi, the head of Omani-Iranian Chamber of Commerce, launching this new route which is the second direct flight between the two countries can have a positive impact on the two countries’ tourism industry and can also facilitate economic relations between the two neighbors.

Operating three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the flight from Muscat International Airport (MCT) departs at 3:05 pm and arrives at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) at 6:10 pm. The return flight will leave Tehran at 6:55 pm and touch down in Muscat at 9:00 pm.

Iran had initiated direct flight from the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm to Muscat on February 6.

Iran and Oman currently have also four operational direct shipping routes which connect Iranian port cities to the Arab country.

EF/MG