Iran determined to beat South Korea: Marc Wilmots

TEHRAN – Iran football coach Marc Wilmots says that Team Melli will have a tough match against South Korea but they are going to emerge victorious against the Taegeuk Warriors.

Iran will play South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital on Tuesday.

It will be a good test for Iran since South Korea haven't beaten the Middle East powerhouse since January 2011 and are hungry to get revenge on Team Melli.

South Korea, ranked 37th, have nine wins, eight draws and 13 losses against the 21st-ranked Iran. They suffered four consecutive 1-0 losses before taking a scoreless draw in a World Cup qualifying match in August 2017.

“We are ready for the match against South Korea and we want to beat them at their home, however, they are a difficult team to beat in front of their fans” Wilmots said.

“I hate to lose and will do my best not to lose in this match because I know that the critics will put me under pressure,” the ex-Ivory Coast coach added.

“It’s a friendly match but South Korea and Iran want to win the match and we are going to earn a victory like we did against Syria,” Wilmots said.

“South Korea takes advantage of Son Heung-min who has grown a lot with experience from big tournaments like the UEFA Champions League,” he said about Tottenham Hotspur star.