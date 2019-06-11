South Korea, Iran share the spoils in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national football team shared the spoils with South Korea in a friendly match on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Team Melli were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

Hwang Ui-jo was on the target for the hosts in the 57th minute after two Iran defenders, Milad Mohammadi and Morteza Pouraliganji, got tangled up while trying to clear away a long cross.

Iran winger Ramin Rezaeian's corner went off the leg of defender Kim Young-gwon and past Jo Hyeon-woo into the net in the 62nd minute.

Two teams are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications which begins in September.

It was Marc Wilmots’s second match in charge of Team Melli.

Iran had defeated Syria 5-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea, ranked 37th, have nine wins, nine draws and 13 losses against the 21st-ranked Iran.

Iran have not suffered a defeat against South Korea since 2011. Team Melli collected four consecutive 1-0 wins before taking a scoreless draw in a World Cup qualifying match in August 2017.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein