Alireza Emamifar named Iran assistant coach

TEHRAN – Former Persepolis midfielder Alireza Emamifar has been named as assistant coach of Marc Wilmots in Iran national football team.

Emamifar can speak French since he has played in Belgian top-flight football club Charleroi for two years.

Former Bayern Munich striker Vahid Hashemian has been previously chosen as Wilmots’s first Iranian assistant.

Hashemian also speaks German fluently, which makes it easier for them to communicate.

Wilmots will name two other Iranian assistants soon.

French coach Laurent Spinosi had been already named as Iran’s goalkeeping coach.

Kevin Miny is Team Melli’s fitness coach and Herman De Landtsheer serves as analyst.

Manu Ferrera is also Wilmots’s Spanish assistant in Iran national football team.

Wilmots replaced Carlos Queiroz, who helped Iran qualify for the 2014 and 2018 World Cup finals.

The Belgian notched up his first win in charge with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Syria at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in early June and drew 1-1 with South Korea five days later.